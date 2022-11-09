Complete 2022 midterm election results
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is following the results of the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow the links below to read about various races and track the outcomes of those races.
Key Races — There are a handful of midterm races the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS team is paying particularly close attention to, designated as “key races.” Follow those results via this link.
- Walz reelected governor of Minnesota
- Ellison reelected as Minnesota’s Attorney General
- Steve Simon wins another term as Minnesota Secretary of State
- Finstad wins reelection in 1st Congressional District
- Craig elected to 3rd term in 2nd Congressional District race
- Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney
- Witt elected Hennepin County Sheriff
Minnesota Attorney General Race
Minnesota Secretary of State Race
- 1st Congressional District Race
- 2nd Congressional District Race
- 3rd Congressional District Race
- 4th Congressional District Race
- 5th Congressional District Race
- 6th Congressional District Race
- 7th Congressional District Race
- 8th Congressional District Race
Minnesota State House Races and Minnesota State Senate Races
- Wisconsin Gov. Evers defeats foe he called democracy threat
- Kaul wins 2nd term as Wisconsin attorney general
- Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
- Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
- Tiffany wins reelection to US House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District
View complete results all in one place here.
For complete statewide race results, you can also visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s page here.
KSTP’s complete elections coverage can be found here.