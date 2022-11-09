Minnesota DFL leaders celebrate after GOP concedes majority of state Senate, House

Minnesota’s DFL party is claiming victory following Tuesday’s general election.

Party leaders say they will have the majority of both the state House and Senate, controlling the Legislature when it goes back into session.

Busy night at the the Minnesota State Capitol. The DFL party is claiming victory this morning in the state house and senate We’re live with all of the incoming election results @KSTP

https://t.co/Qb7z4ANzvn pic.twitter.com/C3SHVfLYM0 — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) November 9, 2022

The DFL says the party has claimed only one Senate, House and Governor trifecta – 2013 and 2014 – in the past 31 years.

RELATED: Walz reelected governor of Minnesota

Due to many tight races in the state senate, the Associated Press still hasn’t called all the races, but the DFL party is claiming victory, saying Democrats will hold a 34-seat majority to Republicans’ 33 seats.

Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller issued a statement regarding the overturn of power:

“While it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, we will continue to fight for keeping life affordable for working Minnesotans and seniors, safer communities and support for law enforcement, and more opportunities for students to be successful in the classroom and beyond. Thank you to everyone who ran for public office, and congratulations to all who were successful.” Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller

Senate DFL leaders spoke Wednesday morning, celebrating while noting they have a lot of work to do.

(KSTP/file)

“I think rather than thinking about the ideological spectrum of center and left and right, we should be thinking about what we’re doing to improve the lives of Minnesotans. And those of us who have spent this last year campaigning understand that Minnesotans are looking for progress, and that should be our measure and that will be the measure of our success,” Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said.

As for some possible items on their agenda, Murphy said that list will be determined over the coming months.

Senate DFLers non-committal so far on legalizing recreational marijuana. They will have first post-election caucus tomorrow. However, little stands in way of that with House, Senate and Gov all in control of DFL. pic.twitter.com/gP2yEK53QS — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) November 9, 2022

As for the House, the GOP has conceded, and the DFL Party says it’s ready to get to work on key issues such as education, public safety and budgets.

BREAKING: House GOP leader Kurt Daudt tells me he just conceded the House majority to DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman. He tells me he sees this as a “status quo” election with House GOP landing around 63 to 65 seats. Currently at 63. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) November 9, 2022

Tuesday night, Democrats thanked their supporters for showing up to the polls.

“If you are all wondering what changed everything this morning, I thought it was Emma Greenman’s playlist that changed everything, but it’s actually the more than 700,000 voters that this team reached out to,” said State DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman.

CLICK HERE FOR KSTP’S FULL ELECTIONS COVERAGE and tune into 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to watch as other Minnesota and Wisconsin races are called in real time.