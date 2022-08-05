Full Minnesota election results
Minnesota presidential race
Votes
Donald Trump (GOP)
60,033
59%
Kamala Harris (Dem)
39,044
38%
Robert Kennedy (WTP)
1,008
1%
Chase Oliver (Lib)
564
1%
Jill Stein (Grn)
522
1%
Shiva Ayyadurai (Ind)
468
1%
Cornel West (JfA)
379
1%
Rachele Fruit (SWP)
296
1%
Claudia De la Cruz (PSL)
283
1%
Minnesota U.S. Senate race
Votes
Royce White (GOP)
51,289
51%
Amy Klobuchar (Dem) (I)
45,013
45%
Rebecca Whiting (Lib)
1,781
2%
Joyce Lacey (Inp)
1,533
2%
Minnesota U.S. House races
Votes
Finstad (GOP) (I)
Brad Finstad (GOP) (I)
68%
Bohman (Dem)
Rachel Bohman (Dem)
32%
Votes
Craig (Dem) (I)
Angie Craig (Dem) (I)
60%
Teirab (GOP)
Joe Teirab (GOP)
37%
Bowman (Ind)
Thomas Bowman (Ind)
2%
Votes
Jude (GOP)
Tad Jude (GOP)
0%
Morrison (Dem)
Kelly Morrison (Dem)
0%
Votes
Lor Xiong (GOP)
May Lor Xiong (GOP)
0%
McCollum (Dem) (I)
Betty McCollum (Dem) (I)
0%
Votes
Omar (Dem) (I)
Ilhan Omar (Dem) (I)
0%
Al-Aqidi (GOP)
Dalia Al-Aqidi (GOP)
0%
Votes
Emmer (GOP) (I)
Tom Emmer (GOP) (I)
70%
Hendricks (Dem)
Jeanne Hendricks (Dem)
30%
Votes
Fischbach (GOP) (I)
Michelle Fischbach (GOP) (I)
72%
Peters (Dem)
AJ Peters (Dem)
28%
Votes
Stauber (GOP) (I)
Pete Stauber (GOP) (I)
69%
Schultz (Dem)
Jen Schultz (Dem)
31%
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment
Votes
YES
57,143
63%
NO
18,019
20%
ESTIMATED BLANKS (Oth)
14,883
17%
Minnesota State Senate special election
Votes
Ann Johnson Stewart (Dem)
0
0%
Kathleen Fowke (GOP)
0
0%
Minnesota State House races (choose from dropdown)
Full Wisconsin election results
Wisconsin presidential race
Votes
Donald Trump (GOP)
802,702
50%
Kamala Harris (Dem)
787,453
49%
Robert Kennedy (WTP)
8,384
1%
Jill Stein (Grn)
6,356
1%
Chase Oliver (Lib)
5,219
1%
Randall Terry (CST)
1,894
1%
Cornel West (Ind)
1,311
1%
Claudia De la Cruz (PSL)
983
1%
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Votes
Tammy Baldwin (Dem) (I)
780,624
49%
Eric Hovde (GOP)
770,666
49%
Phil Anderson (Ind)
19,609
1%
Thomas Leager (AmF)
12,629
1%
Wisconsin U.S. House races
Votes
Steil (GOP) (I)
Bryan Steil (GOP) (I)
57%
Barca (Dem)
Peter Barca (Dem)
40%
Todd (Grn)
Chester Todd (Grn)
2%
Votes
Pocan (Dem) (I)
Mark Pocan (Dem) (I)
70%
Olsen (GOP)
Erik Olsen (GOP)
30%
Votes
Van Orden (GOP) (I)
Derrick Van Orden (GOP) (I)
50%
Cooke (Dem)
Rebecca Cooke (Dem)
50%
Votes
Moore (Dem) (I)
Gwen Moore (Dem) (I)
72%
Rogers (GOP)
Tim Rogers (GOP)
24%
Raymond (Ind)
Robert Raymond (Ind)
3%
Votes
Fitzgerald (GOP) (I)
Scott Fitzgerald (GOP) (I)
65%
Steinhoff (Dem)
Ben Steinhoff (Dem)
35%
Votes
Grothman (GOP) (I)
Glenn Grothman (GOP) (I)
66%
Zarbano (Dem)
John Zarbano (Dem)
34%
Votes
Tiffany (GOP) (I)
Tom Tiffany (GOP) (I)
67%
Kilbourn (Dem)
Kyle Kilbourn (Dem)
33%
Votes
Wied (GOP)
Tony Wied (GOP)
60%
Lyerly (Dem)
Kristin Lyerly (Dem)
40%
Wisconsin State Senate (choose from dropdown)
Wisconsin State Assembly (choose from dropdown)