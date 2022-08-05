Jump to Minnesota election results
Full Minnesota election results

Minnesota presidential race
US President – MN
Votes
Donald Trump (GOP)
60,033
59%
Kamala Harris (Dem)
39,044
38%
Robert Kennedy (WTP)
1,008
1%
Chase Oliver (Lib)
564
1%
Jill Stein (Grn)
522
1%
Shiva Ayyadurai (Ind)
468
1%
Cornel West (JfA)
379
1%
Rachele Fruit (SWP)
296
1%
Claudia De la Cruz (PSL)
283
1%

Precincts Reporting: 244 of 4103 | 6%
Last Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
Minnesota U.S. Senate race
US Senate MN
Votes
Royce White (GOP)
51,289
51%
Amy Klobuchar (Dem) (I)
45,013
45%
Rebecca Whiting (Lib)
1,781
2%
Joyce Lacey (Inp)
1,533
2%

Precincts Reporting: 244 of 4103 | 6%
Last Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
Minnesota U.S. House races
US HOUSE DIST 1 – MN
Votes
Finstad (GOP) (I)
Brad Finstad (GOP) (I)
68%
Bohman (Dem)
Rachel Bohman (Dem)
32%

Reporting: 66 of 749 | 9%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 2 – MN
Votes
Craig (Dem) (I)
Angie Craig (Dem) (I)
60%
Teirab (GOP)
Joe Teirab (GOP)
37%
Bowman (Ind)
Thomas Bowman (Ind)
2%

Reporting: 16 of 258 | 6%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 3 – MN
Votes
Jude (GOP)
Tad Jude (GOP)
0%
Morrison (Dem)
Kelly Morrison (Dem)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 230 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 4 – MN
Votes
Lor Xiong (GOP)
May Lor Xiong (GOP)
0%
McCollum (Dem) (I)
Betty McCollum (Dem) (I)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 212 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 5 – MN
Votes
Omar (Dem) (I)
Ilhan Omar (Dem) (I)
0%
Al-Aqidi (GOP)
Dalia Al-Aqidi (GOP)
0%

Reporting: 0 of 217 | 0%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 6 – MN
Votes
Emmer (GOP) (I)
Tom Emmer (GOP) (I)
70%
Hendricks (Dem)
Jeanne Hendricks (Dem)
30%

Reporting: 30 of 274 | 11%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 7 – MN
Votes
Fischbach (GOP) (I)
Michelle Fischbach (GOP) (I)
72%
Peters (Dem)
AJ Peters (Dem)
28%

Reporting: 78 of 1329 | 6%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
US HOUSE DIST 8 – MN
Votes
Stauber (GOP) (I)
Pete Stauber (GOP) (I)
69%
Schultz (Dem)
Jen Schultz (Dem)
31%

Reporting: 46 of 834 | 6%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:54
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment
MN Const Amendment
Votes
YES
57,143
63%
NO
18,019
20%
ESTIMATED BLANKS (Oth)
14,883
17%

Precincts Reporting: 245 of 4103 | 6%
Last Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:57
Minnesota State Senate special election
MN Senate Dist 45
Votes
Ann Johnson Stewart (Dem)
0
0%
Kathleen Fowke (GOP)
0
0%

Precincts Reporting: 0 of 38 | 0%
Last Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:56
Minnesota State House races (choose from dropdown)
Minnesota county and municipal races

Full Wisconsin election results

Wisconsin presidential race
US President – WI
Votes
Donald Trump (GOP)
802,702
50%
Kamala Harris (Dem)
787,453
49%
Robert Kennedy (WTP)
8,384
1%
Jill Stein (Grn)
6,356
1%
Chase Oliver (Lib)
5,219
1%
Randall Terry (CST)
1,894
1%
Cornel West (Ind)
1,311
1%
Claudia De la Cruz (PSL)
983
1%

Precincts Reporting: 1715 of 3594 | 48%
Last Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
US Senate WI
Votes
Tammy Baldwin (Dem) (I)
780,624
49%
Eric Hovde (GOP)
770,666
49%
Phil Anderson (Ind)
19,609
1%
Thomas Leager (AmF)
12,629
1%

Precincts Reporting: 1696 of 3594 | 47%
Last Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:56
Wisconsin U.S. House races
US HOUSE DIST 1 – WI
Votes
Steil (GOP) (I)
Bryan Steil (GOP) (I)
57%
Barca (Dem)
Peter Barca (Dem)
40%
Todd (Grn)
Chester Todd (Grn)
2%

Reporting: 253 of 376 | 67%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 2 – WI
Votes
Pocan (Dem) (I)
Mark Pocan (Dem) (I)
70%
Olsen (GOP)
Erik Olsen (GOP)
30%

Reporting: 233 of 401 | 58%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 3 – WI
Votes
Van Orden (GOP) (I)
Derrick Van Orden (GOP) (I)
50%
Cooke (Dem)
Rebecca Cooke (Dem)
50%

Reporting: 203 of 588 | 35%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 4 – WI
Votes
Moore (Dem) (I)
Gwen Moore (Dem) (I)
72%
Rogers (GOP)
Tim Rogers (GOP)
24%
Raymond (Ind)
Robert Raymond (Ind)
3%

Reporting: 392 of 433 | 91%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 5 – WI
Votes
Fitzgerald (GOP) (I)
Scott Fitzgerald (GOP) (I)
65%
Steinhoff (Dem)
Ben Steinhoff (Dem)
35%

Reporting: 234 of 333 | 70%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 6 – WI
Votes
Grothman (GOP) (I)
Glenn Grothman (GOP) (I)
66%
Zarbano (Dem)
John Zarbano (Dem)
34%

Reporting: 81 of 389 | 21%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 7 – WI
Votes
Tiffany (GOP) (I)
Tom Tiffany (GOP) (I)
67%
Kilbourn (Dem)
Kyle Kilbourn (Dem)
33%

Reporting: 190 of 685 | 28%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
US HOUSE DIST 8 – WI
Votes
Wied (GOP)
Tony Wied (GOP)
60%
Lyerly (Dem)
Kristin Lyerly (Dem)
40%

Reporting: 66 of 392 | 17%
Updated: 2024-11-05 21:25:55
Wisconsin State Senate (choose from dropdown)
Wisconsin State Assembly (choose from dropdown)
Wisconsin county and municipal result