Michelle Fischbach will continue to serve Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District following Tuesday’s election.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, Fischbach received nearly 67% of the vote.

Meanwhile, DFL challenger Jill Abahsain received 27.6% of the vote, and Travis Johnson, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate, received 5.3% of the vote.

As previously reported, Fischbach unseated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in 2020.