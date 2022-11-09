Steve Simon wins another term as Minnesota Secretary of State

Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Steve Simon defended the post he’s held since 2015 in a successful attempt at combating voter fraud claims wielded by right-leaning voices around the nation.

The Associated Press called the race at about 12:38 a.m. after Simon earned 55% of votes.

Simon ran on a platform of “protecting the freedom to vote,” citing Minnesota’s national-best voter turnout the past three years and telling constituents to stand against disinformation claiming that their elections are not free and fair.

Republican opponent Kim Crockett ran on a platform of “Fair and secure,” promising to reduce the early voting time frame, oppose more rank-choice voting and require photo identification at polling places to reduce any doubts in election security that she says divide Americans.

