Tiffany wins reelection to US House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District
Republican Tom Tiffany has won reelection to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
The Associated Press reported the win at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday.
Tiffany faced Democrat Richard Ausman in the midterm election.
Tiffany was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business for 20 years.
Joining the Legislature in 2011, he was a close ally of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker and voted to pass the anti-union law, Act 10.
He also voted in favor of legalizing concealed carry and moving the state forestry division to northern Wisconsin and pushed to locate an open-pit mine in northern Wisconsin that ultimately never came to the state.
