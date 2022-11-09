Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP

Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden has defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans, a boost to GOP designs on grabbing control of the House.

Van Orden’s victory also lands him a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the U.S. Capitol.

He acknowledged attending then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 but denied taking any part in the attack that followed.

Pfaff had argued to voters that Van Orden’s presence in Washington should have been disqualifying.

Van Orden’s win comes after he almost broke through two years ago against Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who retired.

CLICK HERE FOR KSTP’S FULL ELECTIONS COVERAGE and tune into 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to watch as other Minnesota and Wisconsin races are called in real time.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)