Kaul wins 2nd term as Wisconsin attorney general

Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul has defeated Republican Eric Toney to win a second term as Wisconsin’s attorney general.

The Associated Press called the race at about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The race was defined by sharp differences over abortion and attacks over crime and election administration. It was a critical race in battleground Wisconsin. It’s one of many states where both parties have turned to attorneys general over the last decade to challenge policies in state and federal court.

Kaul was first elected for Wisconsin Attorney General in 2019. He is a former federal prosecutor, according to his website. His top issue during his campaign was public safety. He also campaigned to combat the drug epidemic, support law enforcement, make schools safer, ensure safe and legal abortions and preserve natural resources. Learn more about Kaul here.

Republican Eric Toney currently works as a prosecutor. According to his website, he ran for office to “restore the Department of Justice’s mission to fight crime, support law enforcement, protect families, and enforce the law.” He is endorsed by several leaders in law enforcement and his website calls him “law enforcement’s choice.” Learn more about Toney here.

