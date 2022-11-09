Finstad wins reelection in 1st Congressional District

Voters have chosen Republican incumbent Brad Finstad to serve another term in Congress for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District .

The Associated Press called the race around 12:08 a.m. after Finstad earned 54% of votes.

Finstad was elected to serve out the remainder of late Jim Hagedorn’s term in Congress back in August. He has additionally served three terms in Minnesota’s House of Representatives, where he represented Brown, Watonwan and Redwood counties. During former President Donald Trump’s term, he served as Minnesota’s director for USDA Rural Development.

Opponent Jeff Ettinger hadn’t previously run for office until the special election to fill Hagedorn’s seat in Congress. He currently leads the Hormel Foundation and was previously the CEO of Hormel Foods.

Two third-party candidates also ran for the seat — Brian Abrahamson with the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party and Richard Reisdorf with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Finstad issued the following statement after he was reelected:

“I spoke with Jeff Ettinger this evening and thanked him for a hard-fought race. Although we have differing opinions, Jeff ran a strong campaign and I thanked him for his candidacy. Family pocketbooks are hurting more than ever and tonight’s results speak loud and clear: southern Minnesotans are fed up with high energy prices and a failed economic agenda. Today, they voted for a different direction. I am honored that voters have given me the opportunity to continue fighting in Congress for our southern Minnesota values. I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their failures that are devastating our families. Now, we get started on slashing inflation, securing the border, restoring American energy independence, and putting our families first. It has been a long road since I first entered this race, and I want to thank my wife Jackie, our children, and our extended family for their continuous love and commitment. I could not have done this without their unwavering support.” Congressman Brad Finstad

