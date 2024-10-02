At least 40 killed by intimate partner violence in 2023, organization says
New data shared by Violence Free Minnesota shared that at least 40 people were killed by intimate partner violence in 2023 — the most on record since the organization started tracking intimate partner homicides in 1989.
The homicides include 26 women, three men and 11 bystanders/intervenors, the organization said. The last time there were 11 bystanders/interveners killed by intimate partner violence was in 1999.
The 40 victims are as follows:
- Logan Gregory Barham
- Kyla and Messiah O’Neal
- Manuel Ernesto Bernal Jurado
- Devon Michael Adams
- Jennifer Yang
- Adrian Montano-Medina
- Corrina Dawn Woodhull
- Madeline Jane Kingsbury
- Donshay Ina Hardy
- Joshua Anthony Owen
- Manijeh “Mani” Nicole Starren
- Antonio Levar Moore
- Daniel Joseph Aldridge
- Sabrina Lee Schnoor
- James Craig Koutsky
- Angela Marie McClelland
- Vickie Marie (Solmonson) O’Brien
- Youa Vue Khang
- William Lamont Hudson
- Danicka Marie Bergeson
- Darisha Tela Bailey Vath
- Jean Harriette Mart
- Sarah Kathryn Patrick
- Betty Jo Bowman
- Mary Agnes Corneliusen
- Melanie Michele Jansen and Hannah Nicole Parmenter
- Sarah Jane Carda
- Jianqin Zhang
- Kayla Rose Hulsey
- Justin Capri Boyland
- Shaqita Monique Thomas
- Ricardo Samuel Pena Martinez
- Savannah Ryan Williams
- Kesha Latrice Moore
- Meredith Marie Martell
- Franclin Ignacio Orellana
- Jayden Lee Kline
- Kayla Marie Watts
Violence Free Minnesota’s full report can be read at the bottom of this article.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.