At least 40 killed by intimate partner violence in 2023, organization says

New data shared by Violence Free Minnesota shared that at least 40 people were killed by intimate partner violence in 2023 — the most on record since the organization started tracking intimate partner homicides in 1989.

The homicides include 26 women, three men and 11 bystanders/intervenors, the organization said. The last time there were 11 bystanders/interveners killed by intimate partner violence was in 1999.

The 40 victims are as follows:

Violence Free Minnesota’s full report can be read at the bottom of this article.