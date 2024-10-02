At least 40 killed by intimate partner violence in 2023, organization says

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP

New data shared by Violence Free Minnesota shared that at least 40 people were killed by intimate partner violence in 2023 — the most on record since the organization started tracking intimate partner homicides in 1989.

The homicides include 26 women, three men and 11 bystanders/intervenors, the organization said. The last time there were 11 bystanders/interveners killed by intimate partner violence was in 1999.

The 40 victims are as follows:

Violence Free Minnesota’s full report can be read at the bottom of this article.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.

FINAL VFMN 2023 Homicide ReportDownload