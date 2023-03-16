Murder, aiding charges filed in fatal shooting in Fridley Cub Foods parking lot

Two people are now facing criminal charges in connection to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Cub Foods in Fridley last week.

Court records show 32-year-old Johnson Kenny Sirleaf, from Plymouth, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 27-year-old Devon Michael Adams, from Hugo. Additionally, 29-year-old Blanyon Toe Davies, from Brooklyn Park, is charged with aiding Sirleaf and faces one felony count of aiding an offender.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the Cub Foods parking lot, which runs into the parking lot of an Extended Stay hotel. Police found Adams suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital but was quickly pronounced dead.

Court documents state that Adams’ girlfriend told police Adams had been staying at the Extended Stay hotel for the past several weeks. About an hour before the shooting, Adams returned to the hotel but stayed in his truck.

Another witness then reported hearing a “pop” and seeing Adams fall to the ground and a red SUV flee the area. That witness also noticed the SUV had been at the back of the hotel just days earlier.

A criminal complaint states that investigators were able to use surveillance video to see that the SUV drove into the parking lot, went right to Adams’ truck and pulled in front of it as if to keep it from leaving. Witnesses said the two people in the vehicle were arguing when the gunshot was fired, and video showed the SUV then drive right to an apartment complex off of Main Street in Fridley.

Around 20 minutes later, the video showed a Ford F-250 pick up the driver of the SUV and drive off.

Police found the SUV registered to two women in Plymouth who had contacts with Sirleaf, while the Ford was registered to Davies but was transferred to someone else who still lives at the same address as Davies.

Cellphone data placed Sirleaf in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, then showed Sirleaf and Davies together, as the surveillance video showed.

Investigators also learned that Davies had been staying at the Extended Stay hotel from March 5 until March 15, and Sirleaf had also been spending nights at the hotel. Surveillance showed the two have also frequented the hotel since Adams was shot and killed.

Both Sirleaf and Davies were scheduled to make their first court appearances Thursday morning. If convicted, Sirleaf would face up to 40 years in prison, and Davies would face up to 20 years.