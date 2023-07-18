Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death, 1 in custody

Authorities say one person is dead and another person is in custody in Otter Tail County.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Big Pine Lake late Monday morning after it was reported a male had hurt a woman and that she was dead.

As part of the response, the county’s SWAT team was also called in, and residents who lived in the area and were affected had to be evacuated.

The Sheriff’s Office says a male was arrested, and a female was found dead. Their names and ages haven’t been released as of this time.

Details regarding what led up to the female’s death weren’t immediately provided, however, authorities say there is no known threat to the public and it appears to have been an isolated incident.

The Sheriff’s Office, Perham Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are all investigating the incident.

No other details have been provided at this time.