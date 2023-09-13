2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in August in Minneapolis

Two people died in an apparent murder-suicide in Minneapolis on Aug. 3.

Minneapolis officers responded to a report of a dead person at 2812 29th Avenue S around 5:50 p.m.

They found a man and woman dead in the home, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Sarah Kathryn Patrick, 30, on Tuesday. She died of a gunshot wound to the head and the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The Medical Examiner identified the man as Adam Lee Erickson, 38. He died of a gunshot wound to the head and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Minneapolis Police Department said the gun that was used in the shooting was found at the scene.

Minneapolis police are not looking for any additional suspects and will close the case, authorities said.

