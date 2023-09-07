Police: Man killed significant other, her daughter before shooting self at Breezy Point timeshare

Investigators believe three deaths discovered Tuesday night at a timeshare resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota, were the result of a murder-suicide.

According to the Breezy Point Police Department, Melanie Michele Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, and her daughter, Hannah Nicole Parmenter, 29, of Elk River, were both found shot multiple times. Jansen’s significant other, Michael Charles Toner, 59, of Maple Grove, suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Thursday they believe Toner fatally shot the two women before killing himself.

A man identified as Jansen’s son and Parmenter’s brother told police he and his wife arrived at the timeshare Tuesday evening to meet his family, who had been renting the unit since Friday, but their knocks at the door went unanswered. He then peeked through the window and encountered the bloody scene.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

