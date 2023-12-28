Charges: 40-year-old tied up man, injected him with drugs, watched him overdose

A Minneapolis man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in May.

If convicted, Delwayne Wesley Center, 40, could face up to 25 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis officers were dispatched to an apartment on 15th Street West near Spruce Place at around 11 a.m. on May 12 on a report of an unconscious man who was likely dead.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, a man, on the floor of the bedroom. The caller, Center, told police he met the victim on a dating app and they had agreed to meet at Center’s apartment, according to court documents.

The man got to Center’s apartment at around 1 p.m. the previous day, and the two engaged in sexual activities, including bondage. While the man was tied up, Center said he injected him with methamphetamine, and said it was the same amount he uses on himself, court documents state.

The man then began thrashing around and tried to free himself, but Center kept him tied up, according to court documents. Center then injected him with more methamphetamine.

At this point, the man began having a concerning reaction and Center got angry because the victim “could not handle his drugs,” the court documents state. The man then passed out and made “gurgling” noises.

Instead of checking on the man, Center went to bed, according to court documents.

When he awoke the next morning, the victim appeared to be deceased. Center told police that he watched TV for a bit and then began cleaning the apartment, getting rid of the drugs and drug containers.

He then went to buy cigarettes and returned to find that the apartment was beginning to smell. He told police that he began to panic because he thought he would get in trouble for buying drugs.

An autopsy determined that the victim died from acute methamphetamine intoxication and his death was ruled a homicide.

Center has an omnibus hearing set for late next month.