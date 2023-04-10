Police identify woman killed in Saturday in St. Paul shooting

Authorities have publicly identified the woman who was killed over the weekend in what is suspected to be a domestic violence-related shooting.

St. Paul police said 38-year-old Don-Shay Hardy was the victim of the Battle Creek neighborhood homicide on Saturday.

RELATED: Fatal shooting of woman in Battle Creek neighborhood believed to be domestic violence related

According to the police department, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. There, they found Hardy suffering from gunshot wounds.

While police say their investigators believe the shooting is a domestic incident, nobody had been arrested by Monday afternoon.

The investigation remains active.

There is support for victims of domestic violence. If you or anyone you know may be suffering, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

The St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project can be reached at 651-645-2824. The Minnesota-wide domestic abuse crisis line can be reached at 866-223-1111.