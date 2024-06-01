Candlelight vigil to honor Kingsbury, raise domestic violence awareness

In honor of what would have been Madeline Kingsbury’s 28th birthday, a candlelight vigil service is scheduled on Saturday to remember her life as well as bring awareness to domestic violence.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL initially reported that the “Shine Bright for Maddi and Break the Silence on Domestic Violence” event is being held by the Advocacy Center of Winona, Bluff Country Family Resources, Hope Coalition, and the Women’s Shelter along with family and friends of Kingsbury to help “Break the Silence.”

The vigil is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Levee Park in Winona.

The public and anyone wanting to support this cause and honor Madeline Kingsbury’s life are welcome to attend. The event will also feature a children’s table of activities.

