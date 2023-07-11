Medical examiner: Shingle Creek Crossing deaths ruled homicide, suicide

Authorities say the two people found shot to death in a parking lot outside of Shingle Creek Crossing last week died as a result of a homicide and suicide.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 58-year-old Youa Vue Khang of Coon Rapids died from a gunshot wound to the head on July 3. Her death was classified as a homicide.

Meanwhile, the Medical Examiner’s office says 68-year-old Tou Pao Khang of Brooklyn Center died as a result of a suicide.

Authorities didn’t specify how they knew each other.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Youa and Tou were found shortly after 11:30 a.m. last Monday after police were called to the shopping center for a report of gunshots being fired. Police say officers found one person outside of a vehicle, and one person inside.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.

The U.S. National Suicide Prevention organization has also compiled a list of resources to help with coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.