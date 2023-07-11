Medical examiner: Shingle Creek Crossing deaths ruled homicide, suicide
Authorities say the two people found shot to death in a parking lot outside of Shingle Creek Crossing last week died as a result of a homicide and suicide.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 58-year-old Youa Vue Khang of Coon Rapids died from a gunshot wound to the head on July 3. Her death was classified as a homicide.
Meanwhile, the Medical Examiner’s office says 68-year-old Tou Pao Khang of Brooklyn Center died as a result of a suicide.
Authorities didn’t specify how they knew each other.
As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Youa and Tou were found shortly after 11:30 a.m. last Monday after police were called to the shopping center for a report of gunshots being fired. Police say officers found one person outside of a vehicle, and one person inside.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Minnesota Department of Health’s Suicide Prevention Program
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670, ext. 1
- Crisis Phone Line – In the Twin Cities metro area, call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help.
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.
The U.S. National Suicide Prevention organization has also compiled a list of resources to help with coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.