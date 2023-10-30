Man shot at Prior Lake park dies, charges against girlfriend’s ex upgraded

A man who was shot at a park in Prior Lake last week has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 28-year-old Justin Capri Boyland died Saturday from injuries related to being shot in his right thigh two days earlier.

Tyler Deandre Schlotfeldt-Gidney, 28, is accused of shooting Boyland. Schlotfeldt-Gidney had a bail hearing Monday and his charges were upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder. He also is facing a gun possession charge.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.

Court documents state that the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park after Boyland went with his girlfriend to meet her ex at the park.

The charging documents don’t note any confrontation or argument before the shooting, stating that Boyland was shot “immediately” as he got out of the vehicle. Schlotfeldt-Gidney then drove off but was arrested Friday afternoon.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.