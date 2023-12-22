Charges: Suspect killed man after fight outside bar in Minneapolis

An Eden Prairie man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting that happened almost a week ago in Minneapolis.

Juan Josue Canario Robles, 21, was charged on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Court records say officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to 500 Central Avenue South at around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 16 on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, law enforcement found 44-year-old Franclin Ignacio Orellana suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

A witness who was with Orellana at the time of the shooting told law enforcement that the pair had arrived at the Conga Latin Bistro at around 10 p.m.

The complaint states the witness said he left the Conga after Robles punched him for dancing with a woman. Robles allegedly followed the witness outside and began threatening him with a gun.

Security at Conga said they told the two men to leave, according to the complaint, but Robles punched the witness again.

The witness and Robles then began to fight, but Robles got into a car and started to drive away. At that point, the witness told law enforcement that Orellana chased after the car because he was upset about the fight and was fatally shot.

The owner of the Conga gave Robles’ number to law enforcement and the witness identified him in a lineup, the complaint added.

On Dec. 21, law enforcement arrested Robles and searched his home. The search uncovered a 9 mm pistol with both .45 caliber and .223 caliber ammunition, officials say.

In the complaint, Robles’ friend told law enforcement that the witness had approached her on the dance floor and made her uncomfortable so she told Robles.

She added that as she and Robles left, they heard a banging on the car, so she took out her gun and was aiming it over her shoulder when Robles took it and fired, according to officials. She then said that Robles threw the gun in the river.

After he was arrested, Robles told law enforcement he had confronted the witness inside the Conga, but the fight was broken up. He added that as he was leaving, the witness punched him in the back of the head.

Robles admitted to taking the gun from his friend and firing it at Orellana before throwing the gun off a bridge, according to the complaint.

Robles is due in court on Friday afternoon for a first appearance.

RELATED: 21-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Saturday shooting outside Minneapolis bar