1 in custody after shooting in Howard Lake

Authorities took one person into custody following a shooting midday Monday in Howard Lake, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies joined Howard Lake officers just after noon at the site of a shooting on the 300 block of Dura Drive.

Law enforcement found one victim at the scene and arrested one suspect shortly afterward in connection to the shooting. Sheriff Sean Deringer did not name either person.

The sheriff’s office did not say how severely the victim was injured.

