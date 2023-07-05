Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis
A man is dead after he was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound around midnight.
A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway after getting a report of a shooting.
They then found a man in his 40s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say evidence shows the man was outside of a home when he was shot at that location.
Police say they are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.