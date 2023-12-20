Man, woman, officer identified in deadly Marshall stabbing and shooting

Authorities have identified the three people involved in a stabbing and police-involved shooting Sunday in Marshall that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Marshall police said an officer responded to a domestic incident inside a home on the 500 block of Brussels Court at around 2:40 a.m. Once there, the officer was flagged down by a child and, inside a bedroom, saw a man stabbing a woman.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Officer Eric Klenken ordered the man to drop the knife but the man refused. Klenken deployed his Taser but after it didn’t have any impact, and then shot the man twice.

According to the BCA, three other officers and a deputy also responded and helped provide aid to the man and woman. However, the man died at the scene and the woman died at a hospital later that night.

The man was identified Wednesday as 41-year-old Jamel C. Hill Moore and the woman as 35-year-old Meredith Martell.

Additionally, the BCA says Klenken, a 24-year veteran, was placed on standard administrative leave.

No other injuries were reported, and investigators recovered two knives from the scene, the BCA says. The agency added that Klenken also was wearing a body camera during the incident and investigators are reviewing that footage.

Once the BCA’s investigation is finished, the findings will be sent to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many children were in the home or what their ages and relation to the victims is.