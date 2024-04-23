ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves draft prospect Jayden Daniels as top QB option for Vikings

ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the Vikings’ possibilities heading into Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.

Assuming USC’s Caleb Williams goes 1st to Chicago, what does Washington do at No. 2? How high can the Vikings move up from No. 11, if that is the top goal?

When asked among LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy who makes the most sense for the Vikings, Orlovsky is all-in on Daniels.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Orlovsky***

Orlovsky is also a fan of McCarthy, and noted that Maye’s issues can be fixed, especially with former QB Kevin O’Connell leading the way for the Vikings.

If the Vikings can’t move up from No. 11, Orlovsky likes Oregon’s Bo Nix over Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.