Former NFL GM Randy Mueller previews Vikings QB 2024 Draft options heading into Thursday

Never before in the Vikings’ history have they selected a quarterback in the top-10 of the NFL Draft. Will that change on Thursday night? So many possibilities exist.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with former NFL general manager Randy Mueller about what he thinks the Vikings will do and what they should do. Mueller is currently a media analyst, so has studied all the top prospects.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Mueller***

Mueller is the former Dolphins and Saints GM, and was the NFL’s executive of the year in 2000.

The Vikings have done a ton of homework on quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), with Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon) also in the mix.

“When you select a quarterback,” Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said, “It’s a marriage. It’s that serious, and that level of commitment and work should go into it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story