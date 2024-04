The Minnesota Vikings traded up one spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to get their quarterback of the future, national championship-winning J.J. McCarthy of Michigan.

In exchange for the New York Jets’ No. 10 overall pick and a sixth-round pick (No. 203 overall), the Vikings gave up a fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 157 overall) in this year’s draft.