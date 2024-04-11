Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talks different scenarios in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Two weeks from today, the Vikings may have a chess match on their hands in who they go after in the NFL Draft. It’s no secret that the Vikings are in the market for a quarterback, and Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knows they need to be prepared for anything.

Entering the first round, the Vikings have picks No. 11 and No. 23. One thought is the Vikings could package those two picks together to move up the draft board. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for a potential better look if a team picks up the phone, because they don’t have to pick up the phone,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said during a Thursday news conference at the team facility in Eagan.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah***

The Vikings signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal this offseason, but drafting their franchise QB of the future could be the plan.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. in Detroit.

Rounds 2-3 are Friday night, with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at noon ET.