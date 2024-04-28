Apple Valley native Rolland, UCLA edge Murphy among Vikings UDFA signings
The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday and then quickly signed more than a dozen undrafted free agents (UDFA).
Among the 17 UDFA signings announced by the club are Apple Valley native Spencer Rolland and UCLA edge Gabriel Murphy, one of the top-ranked players who went undrafted.
The complete list of UDFAs to sign with the Vikings is below. Click here for complete Vikings draft coverage.
- Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
- Matt Cindric, OL, California
- K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami
- Gabriel Murphy, OLB, UCLA
- Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky
- Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo
- Devron Harper, WR, Mercer
- Ty James, WR, Mercer
- Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina
- Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland
- Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
- Tyler Manoa, DL, Arizona
- Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International
- Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia
- Owen Porter, OLB, Marshall
- Bo Richter, OLB, Air Force
- Taki Taimani, DL, Oregon
