Apple Valley native Rolland, UCLA edge Murphy among Vikings UDFA signings

Josh Skluzacek KSTP

Vikings Day 3 picks

Vikings Day 3 picks

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday and then quickly signed more than a dozen undrafted free agents (UDFA).

Among the 17 UDFA signings announced by the club are Apple Valley native Spencer Rolland and UCLA edge Gabriel Murphy, one of the top-ranked players who went undrafted.

The complete list of UDFAs to sign with the Vikings is below. Click here for complete Vikings draft coverage.

  • Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
  • Matt Cindric, OL, California
  • K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami
  • Gabriel Murphy, OLB, UCLA
  • Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky
  • Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo
  • Devron Harper, WR, Mercer
  • Ty James, WR, Mercer
  • Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina
  • Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland
  • Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
  • Tyler Manoa, DL, Arizona
  • Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International
  • Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia
  • Owen Porter, OLB, Marshall
  • Bo Richter, OLB, Air Force
  • Taki Taimani, DL, Oregon

RELATED: 2024 Minnesota Vikings Draft Tracker