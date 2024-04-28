Apple Valley native Rolland, UCLA edge Murphy among Vikings UDFA signings

Vikings Day 3 picks

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday and then quickly signed more than a dozen undrafted free agents (UDFA).

Among the 17 UDFA signings announced by the club are Apple Valley native Spencer Rolland and UCLA edge Gabriel Murphy, one of the top-ranked players who went undrafted.

The complete list of UDFAs to sign with the Vikings is below. Click here for complete Vikings draft coverage.

Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas

Matt Cindric, OL, California

K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami

Gabriel Murphy, OLB, UCLA

Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky

Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo

Devron Harper, WR, Mercer

Ty James, WR, Mercer

Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina

Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland

Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina

Tyler Manoa, DL, Arizona

Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International

Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia

Owen Porter, OLB, Marshall

Bo Richter, OLB, Air Force

Taki Taimani, DL, Oregon

