WATCH: J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner first interviews as Minnesota Vikings

Shortly after they realized the dream of hearing their name called in the NFL Draft, new Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and new edge rusher Dallas Turner were on a videoconference with the Minnesota media.

Click the video box on this page to watch draft night videoconferences with 2024 Vikings first-round draft picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner

Notable in their chats with the press were McCarthy pausing for a moment to acknowledge an incoming contact from NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Turner saying the Vikings told him to “be ready to rush the passer when I get off the plane.”

RELATED: 2024 Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Tracker



The two will be officially introduced at the Vikings TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Friday.

Rounds 2 and 3 of this year’s NFL Draft will air live on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday night starting at 6:00 p.m.

RELATED: Vikings trade up twice in 1st round, pick Michigan QB JJ McCarthy, Alabama LB Dallas Turner

RELATED: Twin Cities native Joe Alt celebrates with family, friends after going No. 5 to L.A. Chargers