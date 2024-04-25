Blaine mother will announce Vikings 1st pick in NFL Draft to honor late son

A Blaine mother will be on the national stage Thursday night as the Minnesota Vikings make their first pick in the NFL Draft.

Becky Ewing will announce the first pick in honor of her late son, Army Sgt. Zack Ewing, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sergeant Ewing passed away from cancer in 2016 at the age of 24.

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and the NFL selected Ewing and her family to announce the pick.

“I’m just a nervous wreck,” Becky Ewing said. “I just don’t want to stutter. I thought maybe I will just trip and fall and just get it over with it. I couldn’t believe it. It’s nice there are things out there to remind you that people don’t forget ”

You can see Ewing and the NFL Draft on KSTP TV starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.