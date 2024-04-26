Vikings officially introduce first round draft picks McCarthy, Turner

The newest Vikings were all smiles as they were officially introduced at the TCO Center in Eagan today, the first chance J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner had to visit their new home base.

Click the video box to watch the introductory press conferences of J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner at the TCO Center in Eagan on Friday

The Vikings traded up one spot to draft McCarthy 10th overall and moved up six spots to land Turner with the 17th overall pick.

The two newest Vikings remarked about playing against one another when McCarthy’s Michigan Wolverines topped Turner’s Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Semifinal last season.