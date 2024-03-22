Q&A with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid: QB Drake Maye can be great fit with Vikings

The Vikings only have two draft picks in the top-100 of April’s NFL Draft. The good news is that both are in the first round — 11 and 23 — and that they have the ammo to move up, if they want to.

Logic suggests after losing veteran Kirk Cousins in free agency that the Vikings are preparing to move up from No. 11 for their quarterback of the future.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson broke down myriad trade-up scenarios with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid. We also heard a thorough breakdown of QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Reid***

After a number of trades, these are the Vikings’ 2024 draft picks:

First round: 11th overall

First round: 23rd overall (from Cleveland through Houston)

Fourth round: 108th overall

Fourth round: 129th overall (from Detroit)

Fifth round: 157th overall (from Cleveland)

Fifth round: 167th overall (from Kansas City)

Sixth round: 177th overall (from Carolina through Jacksonville; acquired Oct. 31, 2023)

Seventh round: 230th overall (conditional from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona; acquired Oct. 31, 2023)

Seventh round: 232nd overall (from Denver through Houston and San Francisco)

The NFL Draft is April 25-27.