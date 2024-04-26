Twin Cities native Joe Alt celebrates with family, friends after going No. 5 to L.A. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Twin Cities native and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft. He’s the highest local player drafted since WR Larry Fitzgerald Jr. went No. 3 in 2004.

Instead of accepting the NFL’s invitation and being in Detroit at the Draft, he chose to stay home in the Twin Cities. He celebrated in Dellwood with many family and friends.

KSTP Sports was at Alt’s draft party and spoke with him, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, and John Alt, Joe’s dad. John is in the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Alt, 21, played 38 games at Notre Dame and started 33 at left tackle. He was the consensus top offensive line prospect in the draft. He may be asked to move to right tackle with Los Angeles.

With Harbaugh wanting to be more physical, the offensive line needed depth. Right tackle remains a concern and area of need after Trey Pipkins’ struggles two of the past three years. Alt could be plugged in to replace Pipkins, even though it would be an adjustment moving to the right side.

The Associated Press contributed to this report