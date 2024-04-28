1-on-1 with Vikings first round picks McCarthy, Turner

Vikings first round draft picks QB J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner sat down for conversations with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter on a defense-driven and run-first Michigan team that raised questions about the 6-foot-2, 219-pound passer’s potential. He set the program record with a 72.3% completion percentage.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah acknowledged that more projection was required with McCarthy than the others in this class. In a recent video conference call, Adofo-Mensah said, McCarthy asked him directly if there were any reason the Vikings wouldn’t draft him. Adofo-Mensah had nothing.

The Vikings moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 to secure McCarthy. They sent pick 11, plus fourth- and fifth-round selections (No. 129 and 157) to the Jets for a sixth-rounder (No. 203) to complete the deal.

Once defenders on Thursday started to fall off the board, the Vikings struck a deal with Jacksonville by sending their fifth-rounder (No. 167) and third- and fourth-round picks in 2025 to move up from No. 23 to No. 17 to get the Alabama pass rusher. Turner was a first-team Associated Press All-American who tied for eighth in the FBS with 10 sacks last season.

After letting Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum and Marcus Davenport depart in free agency, the Vikings signed Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel before adding Turner in this rapid restock.

The Vikings viewed Turner as one of the few outliers on defense in this draft. He was widely seen as one of the steals of the first round.

Turner said he was surprised to last that long, but only to a point in a first round with 23 offensive players taken.

“The game is changing,” he said. “Teams need what they need, so you’ve got to expect it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report