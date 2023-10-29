H.S. Section / State Football Tournament Central

Spots in the State High School Football Tournament are on the line this week as teams in Classes Nine-Man through 5A play Section Finals and Class 6A plays its second round.

RELATED: MSHSL.com State Football Tournament Homepage

The majority of games this round take place on Friday, November 3rd, with a few games playing on Thursday, November 2nd.

State Quarterfinals play November 9th and 10th and 11th with State Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 16th, 17th and 18th. These first two rounds at State are available streaming at NSPN.TV.

The 2023 Prep Bowl is November 24 and 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium with Championship games airing live on 45TV and streaming free on 45TV.com

H.S. FOOTBALL SECTION FINALS / 6A SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS

All games on Friday, November 3rd unless otherwise noted

Click italicized teams to watch KSTP Sports’ extended highlights of select games

Brackets, dates, locations provided by MSHSL.org

CLASS 6A

Bracket 1

4) Eagan at 1) Eden Prairie

3) Forest Lake at 2) Lakeville North

5) Rochester Mayo at 1) Stillwater

3) Edina at 2) Maple Grove

Bracket 2

5) Prior Lake at 1) Centennial

3) Rosemount at 2) Woodbury

4) Shakopee at 1) Lakeville South

6) East Ridge at 2) Minnetonka

CLASS 5A

1- 2) Northfield at 1) Owatonna

2- 2) Mankato West at 1) Chanhassen

3- 2) Bloomington Jefferson at 1) St Thomas Academy

4- 3) Cretin-Derham Hall at 1) Mahtomedi

5- 2) Robbinsdale Cooper at 1) Robbinsdale Armstrong

6- 3) Monticello at 1) Rogers

7- 3) Elk River at 1) Andover

8- 2) Brainerd at 1)Alexandria

CLASS 4A

1- 2) Byron vs 1) Kasson-Mantorville at Rochester Mayo HS

2- 2) Marshall at 1) Hutchinson

3- 2) Chisago Lakes at 1) Hill-Murray

4- 5) St Anthony Village at 2) Totino-Grace

5- 3) Benilde-St Margarets at 1) Holy Angels

6- 3) Delano at 1) Orono

7- 3) Hermantown vs 1) North Branch at Duluth Denfeld H.S.

8- 3) Rocori vs 1) Becker at Monticello HS

CLASS AAA

1- 2) Rochester Lourdes at 1) Stewartville

2- 2) Dassel-Cokato vs 1) Litchfield at Buffalo

3- 2) Waseca vs 1) Fairmont at New Ulm

4- 2) Holy Family at 1) Minneapolis North

5- 2) Foley vs 1) Annandale at St Cloud Tech

6- 2) Albany vs 1) New London-Spicer at Rocori

7- 2) Pequot Lakes vs 1) Esko at Minnesota-Duluth *on Thu Nov 2

8- 3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta vs 1) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Fargodome

CLASS AA

1- Semifinals on Monday: 5)Lewiston-Altura @ 1)Caledonia / 3)Chatfield @ 2)Dover-Eyota

2- 3) Triton vs 1) Maple River at JWP Football Stadium

3- 2) Redwood Valley vs 1) Jackson Co Central at SW MN State, Marshall

4- 3) Cannon Falls vs 1) St Agnes at Watertown/Mayer HS

5- 3) Holdingford vs 1) Eden Valley-Watkins at St John’s Collegeville

6- 3) Staples-Motley vs 1) Osakis at Fargodome

7- 2) Moose Lk-Willow River vs 1) Barnum at Esko *on Thu Nov 2

8- 2) Pelican Rapids vs 1) Barnesville at Fargodome

CLASS A

1- 3) Kenyon-Wanamingo vs 1) Fillmore Central

2- 2) Lester Prairie vs 1) Mayer Lutheran at New Prague

3- 3) Springfield vs 1) Sleepy Eye at SW MN State, Marshall

4- 2) Upsala-Swanville vs 1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Fargodome

5- 2) BOLD vs 1) Minneota at SW MN State, Marshall

6- 6) New York Mills vs 1) Parkers Prairie at Fargodome

7- 2) Braham vs 1) Deer River at Proctor

8- 2) Ada-Borup-West vs 1) Mahnomen/Waubun at Fargodome *on Thu Nov 2

NINE-MAN