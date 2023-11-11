Blocked field goal propels Lakeville South past East Ridge in Class 6A state quarterfinals

Jay Winter blocked a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired to give Lakeville South a 35-34 over East Ridge in the Class 6A quarterfinals of the state football tournament.

East Ridge took a 34-22 lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Tanner Zolnosky to Deontae Flemino. Zolnosky finished with two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown for the Raptors.

Lakeville South rallied late in the fourth quarter. Conner Cade broke loose for 58-yard touchdown to cut East Ridge’s lead to 34-29 with 8:13 left in the game. Jonah Shine’s two-yard touchdown gave Lakeville South the lead for good with 2:25.

East Ridge was able to get into field goal range but Winter blocked the 42-yard attempt.

Lakeville South will face Centennial in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.