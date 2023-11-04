Chanhassen reaches state for first time in 37-36 thriller over Mankato West

The match-up between Class 5A’s top two teams lived up to the hype Friday night in the Section 2AAAAA championship game. No. 1 Chanhassen offensive lineman Dominic Castagnetto lined up at fullback and scored a touchdown with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the top-ranked Storm a 37-36 win over No. 2 Mankato West.

The Storm threw what was effectively a “hail mary” to reach the Scarlets’ 3-yard-line, setting up Castagnetto’s plunge that tied the game at 36.

Chanhassen kicker Hayden McDaniel’s extra point was the winning margin.

The Storm led 14-6 after a low-scoring first half, but the two outstanding quarterbacks kicked their offenses into gear for a second half that saw the teams combine to score seven touchdowns – five covering 26-yards or more.

Chanhassen quarterback Brayden Windschitl threw two touchdowns in the game and ran for another.

Mankato West was led by their quarterback Barton Mcaninch who ran for three touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes.

McAninch’s fifth TD of the game had the Scarlets ahead 36-22 with 10 minutes to go before Chanhassen scored two touchdowns to steal the win.

This is the first time Chanhassen has reached the State Football Tournament.

