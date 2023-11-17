Rocori sneaks past Byron in Class 4A state football semifinals

The plane of the endzones appeared to be made of armor when Rocori and Byron met in the Class AAAA semifinals with a Prep Bowl berth at stake. Each team would threaten to score a coveted first touchdown, but either drives stalled or defenses flexed their muscles.

It wasn’t until senior quarterback Will Steil scored on a 2-yard run with 6:27 remaining in regulation that Rocori would gain the edge it wouldn’t relinquish.

In addition to the touchdown, junior running back Anthony Rodriguez rushed for 74 yards and Steil threw for 73 in sending the Spartans (10-2) in the Prep Bowl Championship game for the first time since winning the Class AAAA crown in 2019.

Rocori was also the Class AAAA champion in 2011.

Byron (10-2) mustered 162 total yards in 51 plays. Senior running back Adam Glynn rushed for 96 yards for the Bears and senior quarterback Kale Robinson threw for 75. Byron was attempting to earn a Prep Bowl berth for the first time in four state tournament trips.