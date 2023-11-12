Andover advances in Class 5A after quarterfinals win over Robbinsdale Armstrong

Andover scored a touchdowns on their first three drives of the game in a 37-20 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A state football tournament.

All five of Andover’s touchdowns came on the ground, D’Mario Davenport and Chase Pemberton each rushed for two scores for the Huskies.

Andover advances to play Chanhassen, Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

