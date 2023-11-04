Minneapolis North returns to State after dominating win over Holy Family

The Minneapolis North football team is headed to the state tournament for the eighth time in the last 10 years after a 51-0 win against Holy Family in the Section 4AAA title game Friday night.

***Click the box video box above to view extended first half highlights from this game***

The Polars led 37-0 at halftime, cruising to the victory.

2021 was the Polars last state tournament appearance.

For more information on the MSHSL state football tournaments, click here.