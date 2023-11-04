Minneapolis North returns to State after dominating win over Holy Family
The Minneapolis North football team is headed to the state tournament for the eighth time in the last 10 years after a 51-0 win against Holy Family in the Section 4AAA title game Friday night.
The Polars led 37-0 at halftime, cruising to the victory.
2021 was the Polars last state tournament appearance.
