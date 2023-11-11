Eden Prairie advances in 6A state bracket with win over Lakeville North
The Eden Prairie football team remains undefeated this season, and is another game closer to the 6A state championship after a 21-3 win over Lakeville North Friday night in the state quarterfinals.
Lakeville North’s defense stopped Eden Prairie on the opening drive of the game, forcing a turnover on downs. The Panthers scored first with a field goal early in the second quarter for a 3-0 lead.
Eden Prairie closed out the first half with back-to-back scoring drives, two touchdowns from Dominic Heim, plus a successful two point conversion for a 15-3 lead at halftime.
The Eagles sealed the win with a fourth quarter touchdown from Jeremiah Fredericks putting Eden Prairie up 21-3.
With the win, Eden Prairie improves to 11-0 overall this season. The Eagles will play Edina in the 6A semifinals, Friday November 17th at U.S. Bank Stadium.
