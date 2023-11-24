Prep Bowl: Minneota beats Springfield 43-22 to claim Class 1A state title

Minneota ended its 2023 football season in much the same manner as nearly one year ago by racing to a 43-22 victory over Springfield in a rematch of the Class A championship on Friday, Nov. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

The Vikings used a ground attack that held the ball often and a defense that yielded little en route to claiming their second consecutive Class A championships and ninth overall. In 16 state tournament appearances, the Vikings’ championship runs including Class C titles from 1986-88 and other season that ended with crowns. With its latest championship, Minneota is in position to claim a run of three titles for the second time in its prestigious history.

Minneota added to the school’s trophy case behind the strength of an offense that churned out 290 yards on the ground. Junior running back Ryan Meagher led the way with 199 yards on 29 carries and tied a Prep Bowl record with five rushing touchdowns. Junior backfield mate Destin Fier added 77 yards and averaged 11 yards per carry.

Meagher’s record-tying performance equaled the feat of three others. The most recent to score five rushing touchdowns in a game was Wayzat’s Christian Vasser in 2019. Cromwell’s Jordan Suhonen was the first in 2010 and Owatonna’s Jason Williamson followed in 2017.

Minneota (14-0) built a 36-6 advantage when Meagher scored his fifth TD, a 48-yard burst up the middle midway through the third quarter.

Springfield (12-2) finished its season with 16 points in the fourth quarter to draw closer on the scoreboard. Senior quarterback Jakob Nachreiner completed 17 of 39 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, but was under constant defensive pressure and was sacked five times. Nachreiner finished the season with 55 touchdown passes.

Minneota senior defensive end Sawyer DeSmet had nine tackles and 2 ½ sacks for 15 yards in losses.

Minneota was off and running in the first half en route to a 29-6 lead.

Meagher did much of the heavy lifting with 120 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns. Dalager completed all four of his passes for 72 yards. The Vikings compiled 270 total yards in 31 plays. Fier rushed for 66 yards on five carries to add to the offensive dominance.

Springfield struggled to run the ball, gaining 23 yards on 17 carries, but found a little more success through the air with 121 yards. The Tigers showed life at the end of the first half with a 9-yard scoring reception from Nachreiner to junior wide receiver Brayden Sturm. Springfield was seeking its first Class A crown since 2005.