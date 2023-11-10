HS Football Playoffs: Centennial Cougars shutout Rosemount Irish in 6A quarterfinal

By KSTP Sports

Centennial Cougars shutout Rosemount Irish in 6A quarterfinal

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Centennial Cougars football team is heading to the state semifinals.

That’s after a shutout victory over Rosemount at Stillwater High School on Thursday night.

Led by quarterback Daylen Cummings, the Cougars beat the Irish 24-0. They will play the winner of Friday’s East Ridge-Lakeville South game next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

***Click the box video box above to view extended first half highlights from this game***

Thursday was Centennial’s third shutout of the year.