HS Football Playoffs: Centennial Cougars shutout Rosemount Irish in 6A quarterfinal

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Centennial Cougars football team is heading to the state semifinals.

That’s after a shutout victory over Rosemount at Stillwater High School on Thursday night.

Led by quarterback Daylen Cummings, the Cougars beat the Irish 24-0. They will play the winner of Friday’s East Ridge-Lakeville South game next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thursday was Centennial’s third shutout of the year.