Prep Bowl: Stewartville caps off perfect season with 43-13 in Class 3A championship game

In a game between two undefeated teams hoping to win their first state football championship, Stewartville topped Annandale 43-13 on Saturday, Nov. 25, at U.S. Bank Stadium to take home the 2023 Class AAA title.

The Tigers completed a perfect season with their 14th victory. Annandale finished 12-1.

Stewartville had played in two previous state title games, finishing second both times (1977 and 1986). The Tigers also played in the state tournament in 1981, 2014, 2015 and 2022. Saturday’s game was Annandale’s first Prep Bowl appearance; the Cardinals’ prior state appearances came in 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Stewartville’s Carter Miller scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Helder in the first quarter, ran four yards for a score in the second quarter and reached the end zone on a six-yard burst in the third quarter.

Annandale’s Connor Lampi scored on a one-yard rush in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored two touchdowns 23 seconds apart. Helder scored on a one-yard run and a two-point conversion pass gave Stewartville a 29-7 lead with 10:27 to play. After an interception, the Tigers added to their margin when Helder threw to Tegan Malone for a 44-yard score with 10:04 on the clock. That made it 36-7.

With 3:44 to play, Stewartville’s Tarin Conlin ran for a one-yard score to make it 43-7. Annandale got on the board again with six seconds to go as Michael Kovall threw to Gabe Westman for a 17-yard score.

Helder completed 15 of 23 passes for 206 yards and Miller rushed 24 times for 144 yards for Stewartville, who outgained Annandale 417 yards to 190. The Cardinals’ Nick Walter completed seven of 15 passes (with two interceptions) for 29 yards and ran 10 times for 29 yards.