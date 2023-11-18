Edina defense smothers Eden Prairie to earn shot at first Prep Bowl title

Midway through the regular season, Edina was 1-3 with a lopsided loss to Eden Prairie in Week 2. No one could have realistically predicted then that the Hornets would be in a position to win a state championship. Yet, that’s where the Hornets find themselves after a stunning 28-7 victory over top-ranked and previously undefeated Eden Prairie in the Class AAAAAA semifinals.

Edina (9-3) won its eighth consecutive game to extend an improbable streak behind sophomore quarterback Mason West, who completed 8 of 13 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back John Warpinski was the workhorse on the ground with 194 yards on 35 carries and a touchdown.

While Edina’s offense maintained ball control with a balanced attack, it was the Hornets’ defense that was equally impressive in holding Eden Prairie to just more than 200 yards of total offense.

Edina, which has a state-best 201 team championships across many sports, has not won a football crown, although Edina West did with the Class AA championship in 1978 prior to the Prep Bowl era.

The Hornets will face Centennial on Friday, Nov. 24 for a chance at the school’s 202nd championship.

Eden Prairie finished the season 11-1.

