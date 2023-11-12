Alexandria advances to 5A semifinals after 24 point win over Rogers

The Alexandria Cardinals are returning to the state semifinals for the first time since 1994 after a 38-14 win over Rogers Saturday afternoon in Maple Grove.

Alexandria scored first with a 52-yard field goal from junior Daniel Jackson to go up 3-0.

After four lead changes, Alexandria scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lock down the victory. Cardinals junior quarterback Chase Thompson threw three touchdown passes in the win.

Alexandria advances to play St. Thomas Academy in the 5A semifinals Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

