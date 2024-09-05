Separate, late-night Minneapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 2 hurt

Minneapolis police are now investigating the city's fifth homicide in less than a week.

Minneapolis police say they’re investigating two separate shootings -one of them fatal – that happened roughly an hour apart from each other late Wednesday night, adding to a spree of shootings that have happened within seven days.

According to police, two females were hurt in the first shooting, which happened in the same location as another fatal shooting on Tuesday night. Video shot by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday night showed a memorial still lit up with flowers and candles as police began a new investigation. Video also shows a car’s window which had been shot out.

Police say they were called to the area of Nicollet and East 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. There, officers found bullet casings – so many, in fact, that they ran out of numbered evidence markers and had to start using letters.

Roughly an hour later, officers were called to the Elliot Park neighborhood for another shooting. Officers found a man in the area of 15th and Portland Avenue South who had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Minneapolis police say an argument led up to that shooting, and the suspect is believed to have run away.

The man’s death marks the fifth homicide resulting from a shooting in the city within the past five days. A full list of shootings that have happened within the past week can be found at the bottom of this article, as well as links to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ coverage of each event.

“This is a level of tragedy that is extremely concerning. It’s unacceptable,” said Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten. “As you can probably hear, there are families shattered every time one of these happen.”

As of this publishing, no arrests have been made in either of Wednesday night’s shootings. If you have any information which may help police, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

Timeline of shootings within the past week in Minneapolis:

In addition to the shootings, Minneapolis police are also investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Monday evening on the 2400 block of Washington Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. However, police say they were able to arrest the driver.