Catch all of the action of the 2024 MSHSL tournaments on the big screen! Watch the girls hockey tournament February 21-24 and the boys hockey tournament March 6-9.

How to Watch the 2024 MSHSL Hockey Tournaments

Xfinity/Comcast

Charter/Spectrum

DirecTV

DISH Network

To stream on a Roku device, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “Streaming Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Click “Search” in the Streaming Store menu
  3. Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
  4. Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream

In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app. In southeast Minnesota search for the “KAAL” app.

 

 

To stream on an Amazon Fire device, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “Streaming Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Click “Search” in the Streaming Store menu
  3. Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
  4. Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream

In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.

 

To stream on Apple TV, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “App Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Click “Search” in the App Store menu
  3. Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
  4. Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream

In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.

 

 

To stream on a Chromecast or Google device, use the following steps:

  1. Find the “Google Play Store” in the home screen menu
  2. Click “Search” in the Google Play Store menu
  3. Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
  4. Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream

In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.

Download the free KSTP app

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

or click HERE to watch on a web browser

Click here to watch