Catch all of the action of the 2024 MSHSL tournaments on the big screen! Watch the girls hockey tournament February 21-24 and the boys hockey tournament March 6-9.
How to Watch the 2024 MSHSL Hockey Tournaments
Watch free over the air or with an antenna
Twin Cities – Channel 5.2
Duluth – Channel 10.2
Rochester/Austin – Channel 6.2
Watch on Roku
To stream on a Roku device, use the following steps:
- Find the “Streaming Store” in the home screen menu
- Click “Search” in the Streaming Store menu
- Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
- Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream
In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app. In southeast Minnesota search for the “KAAL” app.
Watch on Fire TV
To stream on an Amazon Fire device, use the following steps:
- Find the “Streaming Store” in the home screen menu
- Click “Search” in the Streaming Store menu
- Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
- Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream
In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.
Watch on Apple TV
To stream on Apple TV, use the following steps:
- Find the “App Store” in the home screen menu
- Click “Search” in the App Store menu
- Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
- Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream
In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.
Watch on Google TV
To stream on a Chromecast or Google device, use the following steps:
- Find the “Google Play Store” in the home screen menu
- Click “Search” in the Google Play Store menu
- Type in “KSTP” and download the KSTP 5 app
- Open the KSTP 5 app to watch the stream
In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.
Watch on your mobile phone
Download the free KSTP app
or click HERE to watch on a web browser
Watch on a computer
Click here to watch