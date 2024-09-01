1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood

A man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South around 10:47 p.m. There, they found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite first aid, the man died at the scene.

Officers found another man with “at least one” non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the two men were walking in a group on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

Though possible suspects were seen leaving the area, no arrests have been made, police said.