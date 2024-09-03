1 killed, 1 arrested in Minneapolis hit-and-run

One person was killed and one was arrested in a hit-and-run in Minneapolis on Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the crash on the 2400 block of Washington Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. There, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Despite first aid, he died at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was riding a motorized minibike west on 24th Avenue North and tried to turn onto Washington Avenue North. Someone was speeding northbound on Washington Ave. N. and hit him.

Police say the driver ran from the scene but was found nearby and arrested.